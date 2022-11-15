BHU spot admission for UG courses begins today, check eligibility

Spot or mop-up round of admissions to undergraduate courses at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will begin today, November 15. Eligible candidates can visit the university and take admission by paying the required fee till November 16.

The university on Sunday announced spot admissions for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Candidates who had previously registered with the university but did not fill choice preferences can take admission in the spot round.

“The University Admission Coordination Committee of Banaras Hindu University has accepted the request of the students and given them one more chance of admission. All such students who have not filled the preference earlier but have registered will be able to get admission on merit basis in mop up or spot round depending upon the availability of vacant seats,” BHU said.

For postgraduate courses, BHU spot admissions will be held on November 22 and 23, the university has informed.

Candidates can confirm their admissions on the same day by paying their fees, on the basis of eligibility and availability of seats.

For detailed information, they can visit the university website http://bhuonline.in.