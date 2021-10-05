Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / BHU UET 2021 exam dates again revised, check official notice
admissions

BHU UET 2021 exam dates again revised, check official notice

Published on Oct 05, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Banaras Hindu University (BHU).(IANS)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has again revised the BHU UET 2021 exam dates. The examination has been postponed and will be conducted on October 9, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Banaras Hindu University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the official notice on NTA on nta.ac.in. 

As per the official notice, keeping in view the difficulties experienced by candidates, the Agency has decided to reschedule the date of examination for Test Paper Codes 104 and 105. The examination for both these papers will now be conducted on October 9, 2021 (Saturday). However, the Test Paper Code 135 (B Sc. Ag. /B.Sc. Ag. RGSC) will be conducted as scheduled on October 6, 2021 in Shift I from 8 am to 10.00 am. 

The examination on October 9, 2021 will be conducted from 12.30 pm to 3 pm. The candidates for Test Paper Code 104 and 105 can download their admit card by tomorrow. The admit card will be available to candidates at bhuet.nta.nic.in. 

Candidates will have to carry their admit card with self declaration certificate downloaded from the official website of the Agency, a ball point pen, additional photograph to be pasted on attendance sheet, personal hand sanitizer, water bottle and ID proof to the exam hall. 

