BHU UET 2021: NTA revises exam dates for rescheduled papers, notice here

BHU UET 2021 revised exam dates for rescheduled papers released. Candidates can check the official notice below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Banaras Hindu University(PTI)

National Testing Agency, NTA has revised the exam dates for BHU UET rescheduled papers. The exam dates of Test Paper 104, 105 and 135 have been revised. Candidates who will appear for Banaras Hindu University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the notice on official site of NTA on nta.ac.in. 

The exam for the test papers mentioned above will be conducted on October 6, 2021, as per the official notice. Paper 135 will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am on first shift, paper 104 will be conducted from 12.30 pm to 3 pm on second shift and paper 105 will be also be conducted in the second shift from 12.30 pm to 3 pm. 

The admit cards of candidates appearing in the above test papers will be available on the official site of bhuet.nta.nic.in soon. 

Meanwhile, NTA has released an important notice regarding test paper codes for BHU UET, PET 2021. The candidates who are sitting for both CBT and CBT/OMR Based examination will get two Roll Numbers on same Admit Card. The Roll Number (OMR) needs to be filled in the OMR Sheet on the day of examination.

