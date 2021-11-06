Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021: Last date to raise objection extended, notice here

BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021 objection window has been extended. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through these simple steps given below. 
Banaras Hindu University(PTI)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 10:37 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the last date to raise objections against BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021. The provisional answer key and question papers with recorded responses will be available till November 6, 2021 and candidates can raise objections till 7 pm today. The answer key is available on the official site of NTA BHU on bhuet.nta.nic.in. 

As per the official website, the last date to pay the fees to challenge the answer key is till 11.50 pm on November 6, 2021. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it through the official site by paying  200/- per challenged question. The payment of the fee is not refundable. To raise objections, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021: How to raise objections 

  • Visit the official site of NTA BHU on bhuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on Answer Key Challenge for BHU Entrance Test – 2021 link.
  • Enter the login details and check the question paper or answer key.
  • To challenge the answer key click on the ‘Correct Option’ in the coloum given under the question.
  • Click the correct option and save your claim.
  • If needed upload the supporting documents and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

