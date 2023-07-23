BHU UG admission 2023 registration process ends today, apply at bhuonline.in

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will end the registration process for admission to undergraduate courses today, July 23. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at bhuonline.in.

BHU UG admission 2023 registration process ends on July 23

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Those candidate who did not opt for BHU earlier can now register for BHU UG Course till 23.07.2023”, reads the official website.

The Correction window for undergraduate applicants will be open from July 24 to July 26. The registration portal for Postgraduate programs will be reopened on July 25.

Age limit: The candidate's age should not be more than 22 years as on July 1.

BHU UG admission 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at bhuonline.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link for UG admissions

Fill out the registration form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take print for future reference.