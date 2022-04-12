BHU UG admissions 2022 information bulletin released, admission through CUET

BHU UG Admission 2022: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the information bulletin for undergraduate admissions for the 2022-23 academic year.

BHU UG admissions will be now through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), a mandatory exam for students seeking entry to UG courses at all central universities across the country.

Earlier, BHU UG admission was based on the Undergraduate admission Test (BHU UET) 2022.

To register for CUET 2022, candidates can visit cuet.samarth.ac.in. In addition to qualifying in the entrance exam, candidates must fulfil other eligibility conditions to get admission to the university.

“The BHU-UET 2022 will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in. Admission will be based on the merit in the BHU-UET 2022 subject to fulfillment of eligibility requirements of the Course for which the candidate has applied,” according to BHU.

BHU UG admission 2022 information bulletin

The last date to apply for CUET 2022 is April 6. The test is scheduled for the first or second week of July, 2022.

