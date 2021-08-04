Bihar B.Ed CET admit card 2021 released at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in, direct link

Bihar B.Ed CET admit card 2021: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has released the admit card for Bihar B.Ed. 2021 exam on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the Bihar B.Ed CET examination 2021 can download their admit card online at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

The Bihar B.Ed. 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 13, 2021, as per the revised exam schedule released by the LNMU.

Direct link to download the Bihar B.Ed. CET admit card 2021

How to download Bihar B.Ed. CET admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

On the homepage,click on the link that reads, 'Login to Download admit card' or 'download admit card with application form number'.

Key in your credentials and login

The Bihar B.Ed. admit card 2021 will appear on the display screen

Download and take a print out for further use