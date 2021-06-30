Bihar B.Ed. CET admit card to be released tomorrow

The admit cards for the Bihar B.Ed. common entrance test (CET) will be released tomorrow as per the latest update available on the official website of the nodal university, Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Kameshwaranagar, Darbhanga, Bihar. The Bihar B.Ed. CET will be held on July 11.

The admit cards will be available on https://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/

The exam is being held for admission to two year B.Ed./Shiksha Shastri Programme.

The exam will be held in Ara, Bhagalpur, Chapra, Darbhanga, Gaya, Hajipur, Madepura, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Patna and Purnea. “Lalit Narayan Mithila University will allot a centre on this basis. Candidates will have to accept the Centre allotted by Lalit Narayan Mithila University. The allotted centre doesn't have to necessarily from among the three selected by the candidate,” the exam notice says about the exam centre.

“Candidates shall be able to download the Admit Card of CET-B.Ed.-2021 by login with their Login ID and Password on the CET-B.Ed. 2021,” the notice adds.

The exam will be of two hours duration. Candidates must answer 120 multiple-choice questions. Candidate must use blue or black ball pen only to mark the answer on the OMR sheet. The questions will be from general English, general Sanskrit, general Hindi, logical and analytical reasoning, general awareness and teaching-learning environment in schools.

