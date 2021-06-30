Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / Bihar B.Ed. CET admit card to be released tomorrow
admissions

Bihar B.Ed. CET admit card to be released tomorrow

Bihar B.Ed. CET admit card will be available on the official website https://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/. The exam will be held on July 11.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Bihar B.Ed. CET admit card will be available on the official website https://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The admit cards for the Bihar B.Ed. common entrance test (CET) will be released tomorrow as per the latest update available on the official website of the nodal university, Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Kameshwaranagar, Darbhanga, Bihar. The Bihar B.Ed. CET will be held on July 11.

The admit cards will be available on https://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/

The exam is being held for admission to two year B.Ed./Shiksha Shastri Programme.

The exam will be held in Ara, Bhagalpur, Chapra, Darbhanga, Gaya, Hajipur, Madepura, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Patna and Purnea. “Lalit Narayan Mithila University will allot a centre on this basis. Candidates will have to accept the Centre allotted by Lalit Narayan Mithila University. The allotted centre doesn't have to necessarily from among the three selected by the candidate,” the exam notice says about the exam centre.

“Candidates shall be able to download the Admit Card of CET-B.Ed.-2021 by login with their Login ID and Password on the CET-B.Ed. 2021,” the notice adds.

The exam will be of two hours duration. Candidates must answer 120 multiple-choice questions. Candidate must use blue or black ball pen only to mark the answer on the OMR sheet. The questions will be from general English, general Sanskrit, general Hindi, logical and analytical reasoning, general awareness and teaching-learning environment in schools.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admission process online
TRENDING NEWS

Sisters honour dad with tattoos of his last note to them. Watch moving video

Flippers up! Astronaut shares fun moment with toy penguin in ISS. Watch

Pride of lions gets spooked by tiny crab. Video goes viral

Sheryl Sandberg shares inspiring story of Bengaluru woman who helped co-workers
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP