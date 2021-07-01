Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / Bihar B.Ed. common entrance test postponed
admissions

Bihar B.Ed. common entrance test postponed

Bihar B.Ed. CET scheduled on July 11 has been postponed, the an official statement from the nodal university, Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Kameshwaranagar, Darbhanga said.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 01, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Bihar B.Ed. common entrance test postponed

Bihar B.Ed. CET scheduled on July 11 has been postponed, an official statement from the nodal university, Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Kameshwaranagar, Darbhanga said. The common entrance test (CET) will be held for admission to two year B.Ed./Shiksha Shastri Programme.

“Due to unavoidable circumstance, the Bihar B.Ed. CET which was scheduled on July 11 has been postponed. Fresh updates on exam date and other related information will be notified soon,” the nodal university has informed candidates.

Candidates should refer to the official website of the exam, https://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/, for timely updates on the exam.

The Bihar B.Ed CET will be of two hours duration consisting of 120 multiple-choice questions from general English, general Sanskrit, general Hindi, logical and analytical reasoning, general awareness and teaching-learning environment in schools. Candidate must use blue or black ball pen only to mark the answer on the OMR sheet. The questions will be from

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
degree college admission entrance exam for undergraduate admission admission process online bihar exam
TRENDING NEWS

Four-year-old alerts father after spotting fire, saves house from burning down

Woman’s adorable dance with grandfather will surely melt your heart. Watch

Rare venomous snake found in Uttarakhand, first in the state

Puppy gets a smaller puppy pal and she can’t control her excitement. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP