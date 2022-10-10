Bihar CET B.Ed Counselling 2022: Spot round registration begins today

Lalit Narayan Mithila University will begin Bihar CET B.Ed Counselling 2022 spot round registration from October 10, 2022 onwards. Candidates can check the notice though the official site of Bihar CET at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

The spot round counselling will be held from October 10 to October 17 from 10 am to 4 pm at all concerned B.Ed colleges of the state. The invitation of application by colleges for merit preparation will be done from October 10 to 11, 2022. Display of merit on notice board of the concerned college will be done on October 12 and paper verification and admission at concerned colleges will be done from October 13 to October 17, 2022.

The eligibility is that candidates must have qualified the CET B.Ed 2022 and registered for counselling and not admitted in any college after 1st, 2nd and 3rd round of counselling.

The admission to colleges will be done on the basis of merit. The merit will be prepared by college administration on the basis of applications received and will be displayed on the notice board of the college. The qualified candidates will have to pay ₹3000/- as partial admission fee in the college itself with college fees.

