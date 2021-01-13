IND USA
admissions

Bihar D.El.Ed. merit list 2020 released, here's direct link

Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar D.El.Ed. examination can check their merit list online at dietpatna.com.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Bihar D.El.Ed. merit list 2020.(Screengrab )

The District Institute of Education and Training, Patna on Wednesday released the D.El.Ed. provisional merit list 2020-22 on its official website.

According to the schedule, candidates can raise objections against the merit list on or before January 20, 2021. After resolving the objections, the institute will release the final merit and waiting list on January 27, 2021.

Direct link to check Bihar D.El.Ed. Merit List 2020:

Arts and Commerce

Science

Urdu

How to check Bihar D.El.Ed. Merit List 2020:

Visit the official website at dietpatna.com

On the homepage, click on the link to check the provisional merit list

The Bihar D.El.Ed. Merit List 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the list and take its print out for future references.

Topics
bihar d.el.ed merit list
