Bihar DCECE counselling begins on November 13, check details

Concerned candidates have to register for the counselling process at the official website of BCECEB, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Published on Nov 11, 2021 02:40 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The registration and choice filling for Bihar Diploma Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2021 counselling will begin on November 13, the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has said.

Bihar DCECE counselling: Know how to register

  • Go to the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
  • Click on DCECE counselling link
  • Enter the details asked
  • Complete the registration
  • Lock your choices
  • Submit the details

As per the schedule, the last date of online registration, choice filling for seat allotment and locking is November 17. 

The first round of provisional seat allotment list will be published on November 20 and candidates can download the allotment order till November 23. The document verification and admission process will be held from November 21 to 23.

The second round of provisional seat allotment will be released on November 26. Candidates can download the allotment order from the next day and admission process against second provisional allotment will begin on November 28.

