Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: PGMAC rank card released, check result here

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB has released Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 rank card. The PGMAC rank card has been released and is available on the official site of BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The rank card has been released for degree, diploma open and diploma remote courses. The starting date of online registration for Round 1 will begin tomorrow, October 1, 2022 and last date of online registration is October 5, 2022. The seat allotment will be done on the basis of merit-cum-choice basis. Provisional seat allotment order will be made available on Board’s website on October 8, 2022.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to check PGMAC rank card

To check the rank card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Click on PGMAC rank card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result or merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

More related details can be checked through the official site of BCECEB.

