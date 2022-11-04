Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 dates revised, notice here

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB has released the revised schedule of Round 2 for Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the official notice on the official site of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, the 2nd round Online Counselling / Document Verification / admission on the vacant seats of state quota after admission on the basis of 1st round counselling held from October 18 to October 21, 2022 in the 1st year PG Medical Degree/ Diploma / DNB (Degree / Diploma) Courses in Govt. / Private Medical Colleges of Bihar State based on the Merit / Rank list of PGMAC2022 has been rescheduled due to unavoidable reasons.

The Round 2 provisional seat allotment result will be announced on November 6, 2022, allotment order can be downloaded from November 6 to November 12 and document verification and admission can be done from November 9 to November 12, 2022.

The counselling is conducted for admission to MD / MS / Diploma course in medical colleges in the state and DNB (Degree / Diploma) Course in Bihar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Official Notice Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON