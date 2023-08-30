Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has released Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 schedule. The Round 2 schedule can be checked by candidates through the official site of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 2 schedule released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

As per the official schedule, candidates can exit from Round 1 from August 31 to September 1, 2023. The fresh choice filling for seat allotment will begin on September 4 and will close on September 7, 2023. The Round 2 provisional seat allotment will be published on September 11 and candidates can download the allotment order from September 11 to September 14, 2023.

The document verification will be conducted from August 12 to August 14 and candidates can resign with forfeiture of security deposit from September 15 to September 16, 2023.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to fill choices

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Click on registration link of Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Once done, fill in the choices and enter the other details required.

Check the details and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

