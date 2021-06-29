Bihar varsities to begin admission process for next academic session soon

In hope of reopening educational institutions after July 6, varsities in Bihar are gearing up to begin the admission process for the new academic session and deal with pending exams.

Patna University (PU) is set to introduce the university management information system (UMIS) for a centralised admission process which would facilitate admissions to all constituent colleges through a single platform.

Anil Kumar, the media in-charge of PU, said, “We are hopeful to begin admission process in July. UMIS will expedite the admission process as applications will be invited online followed by merit list preparation. the centralised process will also help students choose subjects and colleges as per their choice and make use of alternative options. We are waiting for Raj Bhavan’s approval for doing away entrance exams considering the exceptional Covid-19 situation. If we get approval, admissions in undergraduate courses will be done on the basis of Class 12 marks.”

Similarly, Patliputra University (PPU) has decided to conduct interviews for PhD admissions after July 6, which were earlier scheduled on June 25.

“We are waiting for the state government’s guidelines for conducting interviews for PhD admissions. If The varsity will upload fresh schedule for interview on June 30, the admission process would begin for undergraduate and post graduate courses soon,” said BK Mangalam, media in-charge of PPU.

Meanwhile, Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LMNU), the nodal university for conducting BEd Common Entrance Test (CET) 2021, which postponed the entrance exam twice has now geared up to conduct the exam on July 11.

“There is no plan to extend the date of the common entrance test further as we are in hoping normalcy after June 6. More than 136,000 candidates have applied online for admission this year. CET will be conducted at 66 exam centres across 11 cities. The varsity has initiated the process for equipping all exam centres with facial biometric systems and fingerprint verification.”

On Sunday, Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that educational institutions in the state would reopen after July 6 in a phased manner if the Covid-19 situation remained under control.