BITS Pilani Direct Admission 2023: Board toppers can apply on bitsadmission.com

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has invited applications from board exam toppers for direct admission to undergraduate courses. Application forms can be submitted on bitsadmission.com.

Image Courtesy BITS Pilani

Apply for BITS direct admission

All candidates seeking direct admission have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000. The last date to apply is July 15.

Candidates who have secured first rank in Physics Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) or Physics Chemistry and Biology (PCB) in their respective board exams can apply for direct admission at the institute.

First rank holders of PCM stream will be considered for admission to all integrated courses in BITS Pilani, the institute said.

However, first rank holders of PCB stream will be considered for admission to the B. Pharmacy programme only, it added.

Apart from board toppers, other candidates who want to take admission to the institute are required to appear for its entrance test (BITSAT).

