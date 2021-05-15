Home / Education / Admissions / BITSAT 2021 exam postponed, registration date extended- check notice here
admissions

BITSAT 2021 exam postponed, registration date extended- check notice here

BITSAT 2021 exam has been postponed. The registration date has also been extended for the test till June 30, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of BITS at bitsadmission.com.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 03:54 PM IST
BITSAT 2021 exam postponed, registration date extended- check notice here

Birla Institute of Technology & Science, BITS has postponed BITSAT 2021 examination and has also extended the registration date. The registration date for the Birla Institute of Science and Technology Admission Test has been extended till June 30, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of BITS on bitsadmission.com.

The BITSAT 2021 online examination that was scheduled from June 24 to June 29, 2021, has been postponed. The test will likely be conducted during July-August 2021. The exact schedule will be announced during June.

The official notice reads, “The deadline for submission of Online applications for BITSAT-2021 is extended to 5:00 PM on June 30, 2021. BITSAT-2021 online tests (earlier scheduled during June 24-29, 2021) stand postponed. BITSAT-2021 tests are likely to be conducted during July-August 2021. The exact schedule will be announced through the website sometime during June 2021. Please check this website in the first week of June 2021 for any updates.”

To apply for the examination, candidates should have passed Class 12 from a recognized college or board. The appearing candidates can apply but they would need a valid pass certificate from the Board before the session begins at the time of admission counseling. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BITS Pilani.

Birla Institute of Technology & Science, BITS has postponed BITSAT 2021 examination and has also extended the registration date. The registration date for the Birla Institute of Science and Technology Admission Test has been extended till June 30, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of BITS on bitsadmission.com.

The BITSAT 2021 online examination that was scheduled from June 24 to June 29, 2021, has been postponed. The test will likely be conducted during July-August 2021. The exact schedule will be announced during June.

The official notice reads, “The deadline for submission of Online applications for BITSAT-2021 is extended to 5:00 PM on June 30, 2021. BITSAT-2021 online tests (earlier scheduled during June 24-29, 2021) stand postponed. BITSAT-2021 tests are likely to be conducted during July-August 2021. The exact schedule will be announced through the website sometime during June 2021. Please check this website in the first week of June 2021 for any updates.”

To apply for the examination, candidates should have passed Class 12 from a recognized college or board. The appearing candidates can apply but they would need a valid pass certificate from the Board before the session begins at the time of admission counseling. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BITS Pilani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bitsat bitsat exam common admission test bits pilani
TRENDING NEWS

Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens

Teacher wears special dress decorated by second graders, netizens love it

Grown-ups play basketball with kid, he scores and they celebrate. Watch

Abandoned dog’s reaction on his first night at home is beyond precious. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP