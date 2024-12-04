Boost your career with IITD's Certificate Programme in Data Science and Machine Learning: Enroll now

Data Science and Machine Learning (ML) are exciting buzzwords that are reshaping the business world today. They focus on analysing data and using algorithms to spot patterns, make predictions, and solve real problems. To help you dive into this field, IIT Delhi has launched a new batch of Certificate Programme in Data Science and Machine Learning. IITD’s Certificate Programme: Master Data Science and Machine Learning with expert guidance and practical skills.

This programme is all about giving you the skills to turn data into valuable insights and build strong predictive models. You’ll learn key skills like data handling, analysis, and Machine Learning, along with Python programming, statistics, deep learning, and data visualisation.

Whether you’re a professional wanting to boost your skills, a graduate looking to stand out, or someone passionate about data analysis, this programme is perfect for you. Plus, there’s a special focus on how Generative AI fits into Data Science and ML, making it even more relevant and exciting!

Learning Machine Learning and Data Science can really give your career a boost by equipping you with in-demand skills to tackle complex business challenges. According to a report by the Institute of Product Leadership titled ‘Analytics and Data Science Jobs That Are Set to Be in Demand in the Future’, insights from global recruitment firm Michael Page India highlight the growing need for professionals in this field. They predict that “data science will create around 11.5 million job openings by 2026”. So, getting into this area now could be a smart move for your future!

A course in Machine Learning and Data Science is highly relevant today, opening doors to exciting job opportunities. With millions of roles predicted by 2026, this programme is perfectly designed to help young professionals thrive, equipping them with the skills needed for career growth and a successful future.

Why is Generative AI a crucial clog in Data Science and ML?

Generative AI helps you understand Machine Learning and Data Science by showing how models can be used in real life to generate images or text. Furthermore, using Generative AI for product roadmaps and customer engagement helps plan better, predict trends and create more personalised user experiences easily. In light of this, it can be said that the above-mentioned IITD programme can majorly help boost professionals' understanding of the latest trends and equip them with required knowledge to deliver results.

This IITD programme combines core modules, projects, and practical learning with tools. Let's explore the programme details further.

Programme highlights

As mentioned earlier, IITD’s programme is one of the most comprehensive for Data Science, AI, and ML. Here are some key features.

Learn from IIT Delhi’s faculty, part of one of India’s leading engineering schools, known for excellence in education and research.

Engage in impactful live learning sessions and explore real-world case studies for practical understanding.

Obtain organised, industry-focused insights and work with real-world datasets for practical experience.

Engage in peer-to-peer learning and broaden your professional network.

At the end of the programme, obtain a certificate from IIT Delhi that is recognised by the industry.

Special focus of Capstone Project

Let’s talk about why the Capstone Project is such a crucial part of this programme. Hands-on learning is a big deal in IITD's Capstone Project for Data Science and Machine Learning. This project really combines theory with practice, letting you tackle real problems using data-driven methods and advanced algorithms.

You’ll get to explore different stages, like data analysis, model selection, training, and evaluation. Plus, you’ll work in groups and choose from four different contexts to apply your skills in Python programming, statistical analysis, machine learning, and data visualisation to real-world situations. It’s a fantastic way to put what you’ve learned into action and get ready for the challenges in the field!

Who is this programme for?

This programme is ideal for those seeking to improve their skills in Data Science and Machine Learning. Let’s dig deeper.

Early and mid-level professionals seeking a modern view of Data Science and Machine Learning can benefit from this programme. It can enhance their problem-solving abilities and boost career opportunities in competitive industries.

Professionals managing software development and ML projects who want to use data-driven decisions to boost business growth. Doing this programme can improve their skills in data analysis, Generative AI, and ML, leading to better project outcomes, increased efficiency and stronger team collaboration.

What are the benefits of this programme?

Let’s try to sum up the benefits of doing this programme. How does one gain from it, especially professionals who are already in the trade and are familiar with the broad contours of the subject? Here’s a list.



* It helps create predictive models that use neural networks and time series forecasting methods to predict future outcomes based on past data. Predictive models analyse data to forecast future events. Neural networks learn patterns, while time series models study data over time to identify and predict trends.

* Professionals acquire practical experience with ML algorithms, understand the statistical models that support them, and explore their various applications in real-world scenarios.

* Students gain a thorough understanding of common methods such as regression, clustering, decision trees, and deep learning techniques.

* Learners figure out the use of optimisation techniques (methods to improve performance by reducing errors or costs) to reduce errors and create accurate models.

Key learning takeaways of the programme

A look at the various programme electives can help professionals and students understand the nuances better.

Module 1: Data Science Essentials (Fundamentals of Python, Fundamentals of Mathematics (Linear Algebra/Probability), Measures and descriptors of data, Distributions and Estimation, Exploratory data analysis and Hypothesis testing and evaluation)

Module 2: Communicating Effectively with Data (Data and Information Systems, Storytelling with Data, Designing Business Dashboards)

Module 3: Optimisation for Machine Learning (Optimisation Formulations Gradient and Search-based Optimisation for Machine Learning Linear, Quadratic, and Nonlinear Programming and Multi-objective and Multi-criteria Decision-making - Evolutionary Tools, Dimensionality Reduction: PCA)

Module 4: Machine Learning (Regression and Classification Trees, Random Forests, Clustering – Hierarchical and K-means Clustering)

Module 5: Deep Learning and Generative AI (Deep feedforward neural nets, Convolutional neural nets, long short-term memory (LSTM) networks, Large Language Models, Explainable AI, Self Learning Project: CNN Model for land use)

Module 6: Introduction to Generative AI (VAEs, GANs and Diffusion Models; Introduction to LLMs; Applications of Generative AI and Self Learning Project: Generative AI).

What are previous participants saying?

Wondering what previous participants of this programme have to say? Fret not, we’ve got you covered.

The focus on concepts from the ground up was the best part which enables to build a strong foundation for understanding complex scenarios, says Siddharth Sahany from Batch 2.

Anisha Chaudhary of Batch 3 said that it provided a “good introduction to the world of machine learning. It has given me confidence to explore machine learning and its applications to my field”.

Programme Details

Starts on: December 24, 2024

Duration: 6 Months Live Online Session Timings

Programme Fee: ₹1,50,000

Eligibility: Graduates (10+2+3)/ Diploma Holders (only 10+2+3) from a recognised university in any discipline as on Dec 24, 2024.

About IITD

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is one of the 5 initial IITs established for training, research, and development in science, engineering, and technology in India. Established as the College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared an Institution of National Importance under the “Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963” and was renamed as “Indian Institute of Technology Delhi”. It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, and to award its own degrees. Since its inception, over 48000 have graduated from IIT Delhi in various disciplines including Engineering, Physical Sciences, Management, and Humanities & Social Sciences. Of these, nearly 5070 received PhD degrees. The rest obtained a Master’s Degree in Engineering, Sciences and Business Administration. These alumni today work as scientists, technologists, business managers, and entrepreneurs. There are several alumni who have moved away from their original disciplines and have taken to administrative services, active politics, or are with NGOs. In doing so, they have contributed significantly to the building of this nation, and to industrialisation around the world.