Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / BSEB OFSS Admission 2021: Bihar Board Class 11 registration begins on June 19
admissions

BSEB OFSS Admission 2021: Bihar Board Class 11 registration begins on June 19

BSEB OFSS Admission 2021 for Class 11 begins on June 19. Candidates can apply online through the official site of OFSS on ofssbihar.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 11:38 AM IST
BSEB OFSS Admission 2021: Bihar Board Class 11 registration begins on June 19(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bihar School Examination Board will begin the registration process for BSEB OFSS Admission 2021 from June 19, 2021, onwards. The Class 11 admission registration will begin this week on the official site of BSEB OFSS on ofssbihar.in. Candidates who want to apply for the admission round can apply online till June 28, 2021.

Candidates who have passed the Class 10 examination from the Bihar board can apply for the Class 11 admission process. Apart from this, candidates belonging to CBSE, ICSE and other boards whose result is still pending will be given another chance to apply for Class 11 soon after the announcement of the result.

Students will have to pay 350/- as application fees to apply for the same. The payment should be made online through credit card/ debit card/ net banking. The first selection list will be released in due course of time by the Board. All the registered candidates can check more related details through the official site of BSEB OFSS.

Meanwhile, the details for Class 11 admission including affiliated institutes consisting of higher secondary schools and colleges along with their locations, stream-wise seat availability, and college type was released by the Board last week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb matric result bseb ofss bihar school examination board bseb education

Related Stories

admissions

BSEB OFSS Admission 2021: Bihar Board releases Class 11 college and seat details

PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 09:24 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post

If you love snacking, this post will speak to your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP