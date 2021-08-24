BSEB OFSS Admission 2021: Class 11 first merit list admission to begin today

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSEB OFSS Admission 2021 process begins today, August 24 onwards on the basis of first merit list. Candidates can register online through the official site of BSEB OFSS on ofsbihar.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Bihar School Examination Board will begin BSEB OFSS Admission 2021 process from August 24, 2021 onwards. The admission on the basis of first merit list will be conducted from August 24 to August 31, 2021. The first merit list was released on August 18, 2021 on the official site of BSEB OFSS on ofssbihar.in.

The principals of the respective schools will update the OFSS portal with the names of the candidates by September 1, 2021. The names of those candidates which will not be available on the official website will be considered as not eligible for admission. Henceforth the seats that will be left vacant after admission on the basis of first merit list will be filled up in the next merit list.

Candidates who have passed the Bihar Board Class 10 examination can apply for the admission round. Those who are having trouble with the online filling up and registering for the admission round can call the helpdesk number to get the solution.

The last date for candidates to slide up through online portal is from August 25 to August 31, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB OFSS.

Topics
bseb ofss ofss class 11 results
