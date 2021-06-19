Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSEB OFSS Admission 2021: Registration process for Class 11 begins today

BSEB OFSS Admission 2021 registration process begins today, June 19, 2021. Candidates can apply online on ofssbihar.in till June 28, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Bihar School Examination Board will begin the registration process for BSEB OFSS Admission 2021 on June 19, 2021. The registration process will be conducted for Class 11 admission in Bihar Board. Candidates who have passed Class 10 exams can apply for the admission round through the official site of BSEB on ofssbihar.in.

The last date to apply is till June 28, 2021. Candidates who have passed the Bihar Board Class 10 examination can apply for the admission round. Other board candidates will have to wait for a while to apply as BSEB will again open the window of registration for CBSE, ICSE and other boards whose result is still pending.

Students through this online system OFSS will enable to take admission in Intermediate courses of Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture in different Colleges/ Schools in all 38 districts in the state of Bihar. To register online, candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

BSEB OFSS Admission 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of OFSS at ofssbihar.in.

• Click on the students' login link available on the home page.

• Enter the mobile number, password, and captcha code.

• Fill in the application form for admission.

• Make the payment of admission fees.

• Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students who want to apply for the admission process will have to pay 350/- as application fees. The fee should be paid as described in Common Application Form, CAF through debit, credit card or through net banking.

