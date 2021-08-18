Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021: Bihar Class 11 first merit list to release today
admissions

BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021: Bihar Class 11 first merit list to release today

BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021 first merit list for Class 11 will be released today, August 18, 2021. The first merit list will be available through the official site BSEB on ofssbihar.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 10:42 AM IST
BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021: Bihar Class 11 first merit list to release today(Getty Images)

Bihar School Examination Board will release the BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021 first merit list on August 18, 2021. The first merit list for Class 11 can be checked through the official site BSEB on ofssbihar.in. Candidates who want to apply for Class 11 admissions can do it through the official site of BSEB from August 18 to August 24, 2021.

Candidates who have not been enlisted in the merit list can make changes in the application form from August 18 to August 24, 2021. To check the merit list candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of OFSS Bihar on ofssbihar.in.

• Click on BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021 Class 11 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open on the screen.

• Check the details and download the PDF file.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through this merit list admission in Intermediate courses of Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture in different Colleges/ Schools in all 38 districts in the state of Bihar.

Other board candidates will have to wait for a while to apply as BSEB will again open the window of registration for CBSE, ICSE, and other boards whose result is still pending. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB OFSS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar school examination board bseb bseb bihar board bihar board bseb
TRENDING NEWS

Take a look at the universe through infrared lens in Nasa’s latest post. Watch

Pics of dog named Kutoro wearing a ‘sustainably sourced’ hat goes viral

Men help flipped turtle get back to the sea. Old clip goes viral

Scared from the dark, doggo picks cute night lamp to sleep. Clip is too adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
India Covid Cases
Rhea Kapoor
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP