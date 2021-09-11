BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021: Bihar Class 11 second merit list to release tomorrow

Bihar School Examination Board will release the BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021 second merit list on September 12, 2021, for the academic session 2021-2023. Candidates who have applied for Class 11 admissions can check the merit list on the official site of BSEB OFSS on BSEB on ofssbihar.in.

The admission process on the basis of the second merit list will begin on September 12 and will end on September 17, 2021. The last date to update the seat on the official website is till September 18, 2021. The slide-up facility for students will be available from September 12 to September 17, 2021. To check the merit list candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of OFSS Bihar on ofssbihar.in.

Click on BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021 Class 11 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open on the screen.

Check the details and download the PDF file.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through this merit list admission in Intermediate courses of Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture in different Colleges/ Schools in all 38 districts in the state of Bihar.

The first merit list was released on August 18 and the admission process was conducted till August 3,1, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB OFSS.