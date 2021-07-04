Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSEB OFSS admissions 2021: Registration deadline extended for class 11
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for admission to Class 11 till July 18.
UPDATED ON JUL 04, 2021 10:15 AM IST
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for admission to Class 11 in 2021-2023 academic session till July 18. As per the old schedule, the registration had concluded on July 3. Candidates can register for Class 11 admissions through the official site of BSEB OFSS on ofssbihar.in.

BSEB OFSS class 11 admission registration

Through this online facilitation system for students (OFSS) students will be able to take admission in Intermediate courses of Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture in different Colleges/ Schools in all 38 districts in the state of Bihar.

BSEB OFSS Class 11 admission eligibility

• Candidates who have passed the Bihar Board Class 10 examination are eligible to apply.

• For students who have studied in other boards like CBSE, ICSE, and other boards whose result is still pending the BSEB will reopen the registration portal.

