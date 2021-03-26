Home / Education / Admissions / CLAT 2021 registration date extended, here’s how to apply
CLAT 2021 registration date has been extended till April 30, 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the exam through official link consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Consortium of National Law Universities have extended the last registration date for CLAT 2021. The last date to apply for the examination is till April 30, 2021. Candidates can now apply for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) can apply online through the official site consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The application link was activated on January 1, 2021. The examination would be conducted on June 13, 2021 in single shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm. The UG and LLM exams will be conducted on this date. CLAT is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.

CLAT 2021: Eligibility

Candidates who have qualified the 10+2 or an equivalent examination can apply for the examination. Forty five percent (45%) marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to General / OBC / PWD / NRI / PIO / OCI categories is necessary. Candidates who are appearing in the qualifying examination in March/April, 2021 are also eligible to appear in CLAT 2021 examination. However, they shall be required to produce an evidence of their passing the qualifying examination at the time of admission, failing which they shall lose their right to be considered for admission.

CLAT 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of CLAT on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

• Click on register link and enter the mobile number and password.

• Now login to the account with the login credentials.

• Fill in the necessary details in the application form.

• Upload the documents and make the payment of fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the page for further need.

