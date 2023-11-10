CLAT 2024 UG, PG registration ends today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will end the registration process for CLAT 2024, today November 10. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Previously the last date to apply for CLAT 2024 was November 3.

CLAT 2024 UG, PG registration date ends today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CLAT 2024 will take place at several test venues across the country on December 3, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The application fee is ₹4000 for candidates in the General, OBC, PWD, and NRI categories, and ₹3500 for those in the SC, ST, and BPL categories

CLAT 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of the Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on the CLAT 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and register yourself.

Once done, fill out the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

For any query, candidates can contact 080 47162020 (between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm on all working days) or email at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON