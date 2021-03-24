CMAT 2021 admit card likely to released soon at cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT 2021 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to issue the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 soon. According to a notice issued on March 22, the CMAT 2021 admit card was expected to be released by 10am on March 24. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the CMAT 2021 admit card form the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

The CMAT 2021 examination is scheduled for March 31 in two shifts. According to the notification, candidates who have opted for the additional section namely “Innovation and Entrepreneurship” will get 30 minutes extra.

CMAT admit card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in

Click on the link to download the CMAT admit card

Enter your details on the login page that opens

CMAT 2021 admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout

The admit card will be issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to their satisfying the eligibility conditions. Candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination only in centre allotted in the admit card and on the date and time given on it.

Read the instructions given on the admit card properly. In case their is any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signatures shown in the admit card and confirmation page, the candidate should approach the help line between 10am and 5pm. In such cases, candidates would appear in the examination with the already downloaded admit card. NTA will take necessary action to make correction in the record later.

Note: Admit Cards will not be sent by post.