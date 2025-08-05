Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released COMEDK Counselling 2025 for Round 2. Candidates who want to apply for round 2 can check the schedule on the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org. COMEDK Counselling 2025: Round 2 schedule out at comedk.org, check important dates here

The choice filling process begins at 4 pm on August 7 and end on August 8, 2025. The round 2 allotment result will be available from 12 pm on August 12 to 12 pm on August 16, 2025. The reporting to colleges by candidates can be done from August 12 to August 16, 2025.

The official website reads, "Round 2 choice filling is only for KKR category approved students Only KKR category candidates with Accept & Upgrade and Reject & Upgrade status and KKR who were not allotted a seat in Round 1 are eligible for Round 2 choice filling Candidates can ADD/DELETE/REORDER their choices till last date of choice filling Round 1 allotted seat will show in green and the already allotted seat cannot be added again in choice filling."

COMEDK Counselling 2025: How to fill choices

To fill choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org.

2. Click on COMEDK Counselling 2025 for Round 2 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to fill the choices.

4. Once done, lock the choices and click on submit.

5. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of COMEDK.