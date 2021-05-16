Home / Education / Admissions / COMEDK UGET 2021 postponed, application date extended
admissions

COMEDK UGET 2021 postponed, application date extended

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has postponed COMEDK UGET 2021 for Engineering courses.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 11:47 AM IST
COMEDK UGET 2021: COMEDK UGET 2021In a notification released on Saturday, COMEDK informed that the decision to postpone UGET 2021 exam has been taken due to concerns arising out of the COVID 19 pandemic situation in the country.(File)

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has postponed COMEDK UGET 2021 for Engineering courses. COMEDK UGET 2021 was scheduled to be conducted on June 20.

In a notification released on Saturday, COMEDK informed that the decision to postpone UGET 2021 exam has been taken due to concerns arising out of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The revised date for COMEDK UGET 2021 will be announced in due course.

Along with the postponement of the exam the last date to apply online for COMEDK UGET 2021 has been extended up to July 15.

How to apply for COMEDK UGET 2021

Visit the official website of COMEDK UGET at https://www.comedk.org/

On the homepage, click on login/register for engineering application

Fill in the required details

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use

For details, visit the official website of COMEDK.

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has postponed COMEDK UGET 2021 for Engineering courses. COMEDK UGET 2021 was scheduled to be conducted on June 20.

In a notification released on Saturday, COMEDK informed that the decision to postpone UGET 2021 exam has been taken due to concerns arising out of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The revised date for COMEDK UGET 2021 will be announced in due course.

Along with the postponement of the exam the last date to apply online for COMEDK UGET 2021 has been extended up to July 15.

How to apply for COMEDK UGET 2021

Visit the official website of COMEDK UGET at https://www.comedk.org/

On the homepage, click on login/register for engineering application

Fill in the required details

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use

For details, visit the official website of COMEDK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
comedk uget exam postponed covid-19 education news
TRENDING NEWS

Mizoram minister spotted mopping hospital floor while undergoing Covid treatment

Watch how this leopard at a zoo reacts to a little girl and her stuffed cat

‘Slash’ jeans are a thing and tweeple have thoughts. Seen them yet?

Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP