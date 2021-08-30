Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / COMEDK UGET, Uni-GAUGE-E admit card 2021 released at comedk.org, direct link
admissions

COMEDK UGET, Uni-GAUGE-E admit card 2021 released at comedk.org, direct link

COMEDK UGET, Uni-GAUGE-E admit card 2021: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the admit cards for Under Graduate Entrance Test 2021 (UGET – 2021) and Uni-GAUGE-E-2021 on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 04:29 PM IST
COMEDK UGET, Uni-GAUGE-E admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the COMEDK UGET 2021 and Uni-GAUGE-E examinations can download their test admission ticket (TAT) online at comedk.org.(comedk.org)

COMEDK UGET, Uni-GAUGE-E admit card 2021: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the admit cards for Under Graduate Entrance Test 2021 (UGET – 2021) and Uni-GAUGE-E-2021 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the COMEDK UGET 2021 and Uni-GAUGE-E examinations can download their test admission ticket (TAT) online at comedk.org.

The COMEDK UGET 2021 and Uni-GAUGE-E 2021 examinations are scheduled to be held on September 14, 2021. The last day to download TAT is September 13, 2021.

"COMEDK UGET 2021 will be an online computer based test for admission to Under Graduate Engineering programs at member institutions of Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation", reads the notification released on information brochure.

"Uni-GAUGE E 2021 exam will be for candidates seeking admission to Under-Graduate Engineering courses at Participating Member Universities/institutions of ERA Foundation for the academic year 2021-22", adds the notification.

Direct link to download COMEDK UGET, Uni-GAUGE-E admit card 2021

Steps to download COMEDK UGET, Uni-GAUGE-E admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at comedk.org

On the homepage, click on 'Log in' link.

RELATED STORIES

A new page will appear on the display screen.

Key in your credentials and login.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the TAT and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
comedk comedk uget exam admit card
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

TS EAMCET counselling begins today: Important points for candidates

TS EAMCET counseling begins tomorrow: List of documents required

RRCAT, Dept of Atomic Energy: Registration for PhD admission begins on Aug 30

Lucknow University Admissions 2021: PGET dates released, check schedule here
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP