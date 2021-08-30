COMEDK UGET, Uni-GAUGE-E admit card 2021 released at comedk.org, direct link

COMEDK UGET, Uni-GAUGE-E admit card 2021: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the admit cards for Under Graduate Entrance Test 2021 (UGET – 2021) and Uni-GAUGE-E-2021 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the COMEDK UGET 2021 and Uni-GAUGE-E examinations can download their test admission ticket (TAT) online at comedk.org.

The COMEDK UGET 2021 and Uni-GAUGE-E 2021 examinations are scheduled to be held on September 14, 2021. The last day to download TAT is September 13, 2021.

"COMEDK UGET 2021 will be an online computer based test for admission to Under Graduate Engineering programs at member institutions of Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation", reads the notification released on information brochure.

"Uni-GAUGE E 2021 exam will be for candidates seeking admission to Under-Graduate Engineering courses at Participating Member Universities/institutions of ERA Foundation for the academic year 2021-22", adds the notification.

Steps to download COMEDK UGET, Uni-GAUGE-E admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at comedk.org

On the homepage, click on 'Log in' link.

A new page will appear on the display screen.

Key in your credentials and login.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the TAT and take its print out for future use.