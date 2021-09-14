CPGET 2021 hall ticket released at tscpget.com, direct link to get admit card

CPGET 2021 Hall Ticket: Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the hall ticket of Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the entrance examination can download their hall tickets on the official website of TS CPGET at tscpget.com.

CPGET 2021 is scheduled to be held from September 18 to September 27 in computer-based mode.

CGPET exam schedule

The common post graduate entrance test is conducted for admission into post graduate, post graduate diploma and 5-year integrated programmes offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Satavahana, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru and JNTUH Universities.

Direct link to download CPGET 2021 hall ticket

How to download CPGET-2021 hall ticket:

Visit the official website at tscpget.com.

Click on "Download Hall Ticket" link available on the homepage.

Enter your registration number, date of birth and exam paper for entrance test.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out.