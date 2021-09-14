Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / CPGET 2021 hall ticket released at tscpget.com, direct link to get admit card
admissions

CPGET 2021 hall ticket released at tscpget.com, direct link to get admit card

CPGET 2021 hall ticket: Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the hall ticket of Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CGPET)-2021 on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 03:48 PM IST
CPGET 2021 hall ticket: ( tscpget.com)

CPGET 2021 Hall Ticket: Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the hall ticket of Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the entrance examination can download their hall tickets on the official website of TS CPGET at tscpget.com.

CPGET 2021 is scheduled to be held from September 18 to September 27 in computer-based mode.

CGPET exam schedule

The common post graduate entrance test is conducted for admission into post graduate, post graduate diploma and 5-year integrated programmes offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Satavahana, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru and JNTUH Universities.

Direct link to download CPGET 2021 hall ticket

How to download CPGET-2021 hall ticket:

Visit the official website at tscpget.com.

Click on "Download Hall Ticket" link available on the homepage.

Enter your registration number, date of birth and exam paper for entrance test.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
osmania university ts cpget hall tickets exam admit card
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IGNOU Hall Ticket 2021 for June TEE exam released, download link here 

JEECUP 2021 Counselling: Registration for Round 1 begins today, schedule here 

Kerala plus one trial allotment list 2021: Know how to check

BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021: Bihar Class 11 second merit list to release tomorrow 
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP