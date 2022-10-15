Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CSAB 2022 special round counselling dates announced at csab.nic.in, details here

Updated on Oct 15, 2022 05:12 PM IST

CSAB has announced the counselling dates for CSAB 2022 special round.

CSAB 2022 special round counselling dates announced at csab.nic.in(PTI / Representative image)
ByHT Education Desk

The Central Seat Allocation Board has announced the dates for counselling for the CSAB 2022 special round (CSAB). The registration period for the special counselling rounds of the CSAB for 2022 will begin on October 26 and end on October 28.Candidates can apply for the special round at csab.nic.in.

“CSAB - 2022 Special Rounds will be conducted only for NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs, and GFTIs (except IITs) after completion of all the JoSAA Rounds”, reads the official notification.

CSAB-2022 conducts CSAB-Special-2022 rounds of counselling based on the JEE (Main) rank for NIT+ system seats that are unfilled in JoSAA-2022 rounds. CSAB Special Round-I Seat Allotment Results will be released on October 30.

CSAB 2022 special round counselling dates

Display of Vacancies after JoSAA RoundsOctober 25, 2022
CSAB 2022 special round registrationOctober 26 to 28, 2022
Display of CSAB Special Round-I Seat Allotment ResultOctober 30
 Exercising Willingness in CSAB Special Round-I Candidates can exercise any one of the following willingness October 30 to November 1
Display of CSAB Special Round-II Seat Allotment ResultNovember 3
Reporting at the allotted InstituteNovember 3 to 5, 2022

Candidates can check the detailed counselling schedule at here

