CSAB 2022 special round counselling dates announced at csab.nic.in, details here

The Central Seat Allocation Board has announced the dates for counselling for the CSAB 2022 special round (CSAB). The registration period for the special counselling rounds of the CSAB for 2022 will begin on October 26 and end on October 28.Candidates can apply for the special round at csab.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“CSAB - 2022 Special Rounds will be conducted only for NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs, and GFTIs (except IITs) after completion of all the JoSAA Rounds”, reads the official notification.

CSAB-2022 conducts CSAB-Special-2022 rounds of counselling based on the JEE (Main) rank for NIT+ system seats that are unfilled in JoSAA-2022 rounds. CSAB Special Round-I Seat Allotment Results will be released on October 30.

CSAB 2022 special round counselling dates Display of Vacancies after JoSAA Rounds October 25, 2022 CSAB 2022 special round registration October 26 to 28, 2022 Display of CSAB Special Round-I Seat Allotment Result October 30 Exercising Willingness in CSAB Special Round-I Candidates can exercise any one of the following willingness October 30 to November 1 Display of CSAB Special Round-II Seat Allotment Result November 3 Reporting at the allotted Institute November 3 to 5, 2022

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can check the detailed counselling schedule at here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON