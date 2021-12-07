Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CSAB Counselling 2021: Special Round 2 seat allocation result to release today

CSAB Counselling 2021 special round 2 seat allocation result to release today, December 7, 2021. Candidates can follow these simple steps given below to check the list. 
Published on Dec 07, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Counselling Board will release CSAB Counselling 2021 special Round 2 seat allocation result on December 7, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allocation result for Round 2 through the official site of CSAB on csab.nic.in. 

The seat acceptance fee payment/ document upload/ response by the candidate to query will be done from December 7 to December 9, 2021. The last date to respond to the query for Round 2 is till December 9, 2021. The reporting at allotted institute for all candidates of CSAB Special round I and II who have confirmed their seats will be done from December 7 to December 13, 2021. 

CSAB Counselling 2021: How to check special Round 2 seat allocation result

To check the seat allocation result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of CSAB on csab.nic.in.
  • Click on declared CSAB Counselling 2021 Special Round 1 seat allocation result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CSAB-special round is conducted for admissions [based on JEE (main) rank and category] to the first year of Engineering/Technology and Architecture/Planning Programs of NIT+ system for vacant seats left over after JoSAA-2021 rounds. 

 

 

