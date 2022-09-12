CSAB counselling registration from Oct 24, NIT Rourkela is the host institute

National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) will be conducting the centralized seat allocation process through CSAB counselling 2022 for admission to various undergraduate programs at NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs (School of planning and architecture) and some other GFTIs (Government funded technical institutes) under the ‘NIT+ System.

The institute will also co-host JoSAA counselling 2022.

While JoSAA counselling is for both IITs and NIT+ system, CSAB counselling is only for NIT+ and it is held in two special rounds, after JoSAA counselling is over. This is to fill up vacant seats of the NIT+ system, if any. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct six rounds of seat allocation.

Registration for CSAB counselling 2022 begins on October 24, NIT Rourkela said in a press statement on Monday.

Around 2.2 lakhs applicants will participate in JoSAA and CSAB special rounds. There will be a total of 54477 seats for JoSAA. All 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, 30 GFTIs, 3 SPAs and one IIEST will select applicants through JoSAA counselling, as per an official statement.

“The Government of India has a scheme of reservation of seats in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy courses offered at degree level technical institutions approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Universities for North-Eastern (NE) States and Union Territories (UTs). CSAB-NEUT (North-Eastern States and Union Territories) rounds will be conducted for allocation of seats under the scheme of reservation of seats in Degree Level Technical Courses for North-Eastern States/ UTs lacking facilities like not have Engineering Colleges or lacking facilities for education in specific fields of Technical Education and for certain categories. Supernumerary seats for girls are earmarked so as to ensure that percentage of girl students in all the institutions should not be less than 20% in 2022,” reads an official statement.

Explaining the importance of CSAB, Prof. Mukesh K. Gupta (Chairperson, Local Organizing Committee, CSAB 2022) said, “This year, a few changes have been made for ease of candidates. The CSAB has established multi-lingual telephone lines in Hindi, English, Odia, Bangla, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, etc., to assist the students/parents in the counselling process in their local language. Multi-lingual help documents, immersive readers, dedicated PwD helpdesk will also be available. Further, 44 Help Centres in all states and UTs have been established to assist the candidates in English and local languages…Our team is making special efforts to assist people from rural background with linguistic barrier, who intend to study in NITs/IIEST/IIITs/SPAs/GFITs but find it difficult to get information about the seat allocation and admission process.”

