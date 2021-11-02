Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CSAB NEUT registration begins on November 6, check details

CSAB NEUT registration begins from November 6, check details here.
CSAB NEUT registration begins from November 6, check details here
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 12:25 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) NEUT registration (Online provisional registration and uploading of documents / response by candidate to query (if required) Engg. & Arch.) will begin from November 6. The board conduct CSAB NEUT 2021 only for seats reserved in institutes of India that are not covered under CSAB 2021/JoSAA 2021 and some seats of NERIST, Itanagar. The last date to register for CSAB NEUT 2021 is November 19. Candidates can register for CSAB NEUT 2021 through the official website of the Central Seat Allocation Board at csab.nic.in.

 
CSAB registration and Uploading of documents (Engg.&Arch.)November 6 to November 19
Filling of choicesNovember 7 to November 21
First round of Seat allotment November 28
Online payment of seat  feeNovmber 29 to December 4
Second round of seat allotment December 9
Online payment of seat acceptance feeDecember 10 to 12
Seat withdrawalDecember 13 to 15
Reporating at the admitting Insitute December 20 to 24
Participating insituite to report admission data to CASBDecember 27

Candidats have to pay 3000 as a seat acceptance fee. Those candidates, who have a seat allotted to them either from the first round from the second round, can withdraw their seat after 2nd round of counseling in the stipulated time frame after the second round if they want so,through the CSAB Portal. Such candidates will be refunded 2000 out of 3000. 

Candidates will be assigned seats to the first year of Engineering programmes by CSAB NEUT 2021 based on their All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Main 2021. 

Candidates can check the detailed notification below.

 

