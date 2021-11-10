CSAB releases important update on round 6 seat allocation in NIT+ institutes

For candidates who have been allotted seats in round 6 of JoSAA counselling in NIT+ colleges like NITs, IIEST Shibpur, IIITs, GFTIs, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has released a set of instructions on Tuesday.

The CSAB has asked these candidates to deposit the seat acceptance fee and upload documents latest by November 19, 5 pm. The candidates have respond to the queries of the document verifying officer by November 20, 5 pm.

To all candidates who have been allotted seats in round 1 to 6, the CSAB has said that there will be online reporting for provisional admission and no physical reporting. During the online reporting candidates have to pay partial admission fee during November 20-24 through JoSAA portal.

The partial admission fee is ₹40000 for candidates belonging to general, general-EWS, OBC-NCL categories and it is ₹20000 for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories. The partial admission fee can be paid using Net Banking / Debit card / Credit card or State Bank of India e-challan.

