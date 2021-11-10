Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / CSAB releases important update on round 6 seat allocation in NIT+ institutes
admissions

CSAB releases important update on round 6 seat allocation in NIT+ institutes

The CSAB has asked these candidates to deposit the seat acceptance fee and upload documents latest by November 19, 5 pm.
CSAB releases important update on round 6 seat allocation of NIT+ (HT FILE)
Updated on Nov 10, 2021 11:22 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

For candidates who have been allotted seats in round 6 of JoSAA counselling in NIT+ colleges like NITs, IIEST Shibpur, IIITs, GFTIs, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has released a set of instructions on Tuesday. 

The CSAB has asked these candidates to deposit the seat acceptance fee and upload documents latest by November 19, 5 pm. The candidates have respond to the queries of the document verifying officer by November 20, 5 pm.

To all candidates who have been allotted seats in round 1 to 6, the CSAB has said that there will be online reporting for provisional admission and no physical reporting. During the online reporting candidates have to pay partial admission fee during November 20-24 through JoSAA portal.

The partial admission fee is 40000 for candidates belonging to general, general-EWS, OBC-NCL categories and it is 20000 for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories. The partial admission fee can be paid using Net Banking / Debit card / Credit card or State Bank of India e-challan.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
csab
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DU first-year classes to begin from November 22

DU 5th Cut off 2021: UG courses admission begins today, register till Nov 10

Around 2,000 seats left as Delhi University releases 5th cut-off list

DU releases fifth cut-off list, some colleges reopen admissions
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP