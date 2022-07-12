Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CUET 2022 Admit Cards to be released soon, here's how to download hall tickets

CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue CUET admit card 2022 for phase 1 examination on Tuesday, on July 12, 2022.
CUET 2022: National Testing Agency releases CUET admit card 2022 for phase 1 exams(cuet.samarth.edu.in)
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 10:31 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon issue CUET admit card 2022 for phase 1 examination. The CUET admit card download link will be available on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website when released.

For the CUET (UG) 2022, about 14,90,000 candidates have registered, with around 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot and approximately 6,80,000 candidates in the second slot.

Earlier NTA released the city intimation slip for the candidates, which included the name of the city in which the candidate will have to take the exam along with the date of the exam.

National Testing Agency will be conducting Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] - 2022 from July 15 to August 20, 2022.

Here’s how to download the admit card

Visit the official website cucet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the link to sign in

Login by entering your application number and password

CUET UG admit card will be displayed on your screen

Download and save the admit card for future purposes

Click here for the direct link to download the admit card.

entrance exam for undergraduate admission central university admit card.
