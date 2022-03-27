CUET 2022: Application process to begin from April 2, check details here

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) for admission in Under Graduate Programmes in Central Universities for the Academic Session 2022-23. The application process will commence from April 2. Candidates can fill the application form online through the official website of CUET at samarth.edu.in. The last date to submit the application form is till April 30.

The CUET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. CUET (UG) 2022 will consist of the following 4 Sections:

Section IA : Languages ( There are 13 different languages. Any of these languages may be chosen).

Section IB: 19 Languages ( There are 19 Languages. Any other language apart from those offered in Section I A may be chosen).

Section II: 27 Domain specific Subjects ( There are 27 Domains specific subjects being offered under this Section. A candidate may choose a maximum of Six 06 Domains as desired by the applicable University/ Universities).

Section III: General Test

Candidates are advised to visit the NTA CUET (UG)-2022 official website cuet.samarth.ac.in regularly for latest updates regarding the Examination.

For any queries/ clarifications, candidates can also call at the NTA Helpline number 011-40759000 or 011-6922 7700 or write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

Candidates can check notification here

