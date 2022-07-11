CUET 2022: Check exam city & date now, link here; admit cards to be out tomorrow

CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 from July 15 to August 20, 2022 at various Centres in 500 cities across India and 10 cities abroad.

The exam will be held for about 14,90,000 candidates, who have applied for 54,555 unique combination of subjects across 90 Universities.

Due to large number of subjects, a unique date sheet has been created for each individual candidate.

"Accordingly, Advance Intimation Slip for Examination City to all candidates with the date of Examination and City of Examination is being issued on https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/. The candidates are required to check/download the same using their Application Number and Date of Birth from the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/. The City Intimation Slip for each candidate has information relating to the Subjects / Language / Medium offered in Slot 1 and Slot 2 as well the date and City allotted," reads an official press statement issued by NTA on Monday.

"Candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology have been taken to Phase II, keeping in view the NEET (UG) - 2022 being held on 17 July 2022 (Sunday). The Admit Card of Phase I showing the details of Examination Centre will be available for download from 6pm, from July 12, 2022 onwards," the statement further adds.

Note: If there is any issue with respect to change of city or difficulty in downloading the City Intimation Slip or the Admit Card, the candidate may call NTA at 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at cuetug@nta.ac.in. Candidates should regularly visit NTA website(s) nta.ac.in and

cuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the exams.