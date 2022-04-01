Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CUET 2022: NTA invites universities and colleges to register for CUET

National Testing Agency will conduct the Undergraduate entrance tests for all the Central Universities (CUs) for the academic session 2022-2023.
CUET 2022: NTA invites universities and colleges to register for CUET
Updated on Apr 01, 2022 04:58 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) invited Central Universities, State University, Deemed-to-be University, Private University, and Others interested institutions to register for Common University Entrance Test 2022.

All the Universities and Colleges can register by visiting the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

CUET 2022 UG registrations would begin from April 2 for all students.

The CUET 2022 will be used for admissions to various UG and PG courses offered by the country's Central Universities. However, in order to give other institutes a chance, the NTA has opened the registration portal for them as well.

The CUET 2022 application form for Central Universities and other Institutes has asked Institutes to provide all necessary information. The name of the institute, the year it was founded, the type of institute, the number of students enrolled, and so on are among them.

CUCET will provide a single-window platform for admissions, making the process more efficient and student-friendly by eliminating entrance tests for a variety of colleges. Candidates will also save time, effort, and money by not having to pay several entrance exam fees.

Direct link to register here.

 

Topics
national testing agency entrance exam for undergraduate admission
