CUET 2022: NTA to release CUET admit cards soon

CUET 2022: The admit cards for the Central University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 will be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for phase I students.

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in

Direct link to get CUET 2022 admit cards

The admit card includes the detail of examination centre and other relevant information.

The candidates will appear for the exam at the mentioned examination centre, and on the mentioned date and time on the admit card.

Common University Entrance Test or CUET is a centralized common entrance test for admission to undergraduate programmes in 44 central universities and 46 other universities in India.

The mode of CUET examination will be computer-based (CBT). CUET will be conducted in 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.

NTA will conduct the Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) 2022 from July 15, 2022 to August 20, 2022.

NTA released the city intimation slips earlier which candidates can check and download using their Application Number and Date of Birth from the official CUET website.

The candidates are also advised to keep a check on the NTA website(s) nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the exam.

In case of any discrepancy or issue in the admit card download, candidates should approach the NTA helpline between 10 am to 5 pm.