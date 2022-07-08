CUET for PG admissions 2022: Registration closes on July 10, know how to apply

The registration process for the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions (CUET-PG) 2022 will conclude on July 10, 2022.

Interested candidates can apply on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in till July 10, 2022 upto 5:00 pm. The last date for payment of the application fee online is July 11, 2022 upto 11:50 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The correction window for correction in application forms will open from July 12 to 14, 2022 upto 11:50 pm.

“The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above mentioned correction policy.” reads the notice.

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) (PG) is being conducted for admission into PG programmes in Central and participating Universities for academic session 2022-23. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country.

For appearing in the CUET (PG) 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the bachelor degree/equivalent examination or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (PG) 2022 examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application fee (for up to three Test Papers) is ₹800 for general category candidates, Rs. 600 for OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS candidates, for SC/ ST/ Third Gender the fee is ₹550, and for PwBD it is ₹500.

The CUET (PG) 2022 will be conducted in CBT mode in 2 shifts for admissions in the next academic session.

How to apply, check here

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on “Registration for CUET(PG)-2022”

Register and login

Key in the details, and pay the fee

Submit and save for future purposes

For direct link to apply, click here.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website(s) cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for latest updates.