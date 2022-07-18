CUET PG 2022: Registration closes today at cuet.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply

CUET PG 2022: The registration for the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions (CUET-PG) 2022 will be closed on July 18, 2022.

Interested candidates can apply on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in till July 18, 2022 upto 5:00 pm. The last date for payment of the application fee online is July 19, 2022 upto 11:50 pm.

The correction window for correction in application forms will open from July 20 to 22, 2022 upto 11:50 pm.

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) (PG) provides a single window for admitting students into PG programmes in Central and participating Universities.

As far as the age limit is concerned, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the bachelor degree/equivalent examination or appearing in 2022 can appear in CUET (PG) 2022 exam.

The application fee (for up to three Test Papers) is ₹800 for general category candidates, Rs. 600 for OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS candidates,for SC/ ST/ Third Gender the fee is ₹550, and for PwBD it is ₹500.

The examination will be conducted in CBT mode in 2 sessions.

How to apply, check here

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on “Registration for CUET(PG)-2022”

Register and login

Key in the details, and pay the fee

Submit and save for future purposes

For direct link to apply, click here.

Candidates advised to keep visiting the NTA website(s) cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for latest updates.