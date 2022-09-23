CUH UG admissions 2022: Registration begins for CUET qualified candidates

CUH UG admissions 2022: The Central University of Haryana (CUH) has begun the registration process for CUET UG/Integrated programs Admissions 2022.

Interested candidates can now apply for the undergraduate courses at the official website cuh.ac.in.

As per the official schedule issued by the Central University of Haryana, the last date to submit the applications for CUET UG/integrated programs admissions is September 29, 2022.

CUH will display the merit list on September 30, 2022.

The first round of counselling will begin from October 4 to 10, 2022. The second round will begin from October 11 to 14, 2022.

CUH will display the vacant seats if any on October 17, 2022.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website cuh.ac.in

Click on ‘Admissions 2022-23'

Click on apply for CUH Admissions 2022

Key in your CUET application number and register

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save the form for future purposes

