Delhi govt will soon begin nursery admission process: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the government will soon begin the nursery admission process in private schools in the national capital.

During an interaction with officials of private schools in Delhi, Kejriwal said, “We will soon begin nursery admission process. The process has been delayed this year due to the pandemic.”

Officials at the Delhi government’s education department had in December last year said that they were considering skipping admissions to entry-level classes—nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1—in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Hospitals relieved as Delhi govt reduces number of reserved Covid-19 ICU beds

Every year, the process for admission to entry-level classes begins between November and December, for over 200,000 seats in around 1,700 private schools in Delhi. The government also carries out a separate admission process for students from economically disadvantaged families to these classes for the 25% reserved seats under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

Kejriwal also said that schools may soon reopen for other classes as well. “Children want to go back to schools and colleges but parents and teachers are worried. Since vaccines are here, we hope we will be able to open schools soon,” he said.

While schools have already reopened for classes 10 and 12, government has allowed schools to call students of classes 9 and 11 back to campuses from February 5.