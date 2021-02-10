Delhi: Nursery admission process to begin from Feb 18, first list on March 20

The online registration process for admission to entry-level classes—nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1—for the academic session 2021-22 in around 1,700 private schools across the national capital will begin from February 18, the Delhi government announced on Wednesday.

The forms will be available on the websites of schools from February 18. The last date for submission of forms is March 4. The school websites will upload the first list of selected candidates on March 20. The second list will be released five days after the first one, and a subsequent list, if required, will be announced on March 27. The admission process will conclude on March 31.

Also Read | Delhi govt to collaborate with IITs, TERI for monitoring of pollution sources

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the private schools have also been given autonomy to decide their own criteria for admission, and upload them on DoE’s website by February 17. But the directorate warned schools not to include 62 criteria the Delhi government abolished in 2016, including parents’ education, profession, income, food habits, and written or oral interviews of both students and parents.

The DoE has made it mandatory for the schools to charge only ₹25 for the application form.

According to the circular, DoE has fixed an upper age limit of 4, 5, and 6 years as of March 31, 2021, for admission in nursery, kindergarten and Class 1, respectively. The minimum age for admission in these classes is 3, 4, and 5 years as of March 31, 2021, respectively.

The directorate on Wednesday released the schedule for admission in the general category (75%) entry-level seats available in private unaided and recognised schools in Delhi.

The schedule for the remaining 25% seats reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS) and disadvantaged (DG) categories will be announced in the coming weeks.

The department also warned schools not to fix a lesser number of entry-level seats than the highest number of seats in these classes during the last three academic sessions.

The centralised process for admissions to entry-level classes for over 200,000 seats in around 1,700 private schools, which usually commences in November or December, was delayed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.