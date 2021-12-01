Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: Registration begins on December 15, schedule here

Delhi government’s Directorate of Education has released the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022 schedule. The registration process for entry level classes for open seats in private unaided schools in Delhi will commence from December 15, 2021 onwards. The admission forms will be available on the schools' website from December 15 till January 7, 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The details of the children who have applied for the school for admission under open seats will be uploaded on January 21, 2022 and marks will be uploaded on January 28, 2022. The first list of selected candidates will be displayed on February 4, 2022 and second list will be displayed on February 21, 2022. The resolution of queries of parents will be from February 5 to 12, 2021. The admission process will close on March 31, 2022.

The DoE circular issued on Tuesday has made it mandatory for schools to charge only ₹25 for the application form and have made it optional for parents to purchase the school prospectus. The upper age limit is below six years of age for admission round for the open seats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the private schools have been given autonomy to decide their criteria for admission, and upload them on the DoE website by December 14, 2021.