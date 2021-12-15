Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: Registration begins today, check details here

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022 registration to begin today, December 15, 2021. Candidates can check the other important dates and details below. 
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: Registration begins today, check details here(HT Archive)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Directorate of Education, Delhi will start the registration process for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022 from December 15, 2021, onwards. The forms will be available to parents and guardians from the respective schools. The last date to fill up theapplication form for nursery admissions is till January 7, 2022. 

The details of the children who have applied to the school for admission under open seats will be uploaded by the schools on January 21, 2022. The marks of each candidate who have applied for admission under open seats will be available on January 28, 2022. The date for displaying the first list of selected children including the waiting list along with the marks allotted under points system will be done on February 4, 2022. 

All the private unaided recognized schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and/or Class 1 level shall reserve 25 percent seats for EWS/DG category students and Child with Disability at entry level classes. 

The details of all entry level classes (Nursery/ KG/1st) along with the seats available for admission must be declared by all schools on the module to this directorate’s website as well as on their notice board/ website and hard copy duly signed by head of the school concerned shall be furnished to the DDE concerned by December 31, 2021 positively.

