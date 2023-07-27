Delhi University PG admission schedule released at admission.uod.ac.in, notice here

Delhi University has begun the registration process for the CSAS postgraduate admission today, July 27. Students will have until August 10 to register for PG programmes. At the official website, admission.uod.ac.in, interested students can register for the DU PG Admission.

Delhi University PG admission schedule released at admission.uod.ac.in(Amal KS/HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the official schedule provided by DU, the first list of allotted seats will be made public at 5 p.m. on August 17 and candidates will have until August 20 to accept their seats. The first list's fees must be paid in full online by August 22 at 4:59 p.m.

Following this, the second allocation list will be published at 5 p.m. on August 25. Candidates will then have until August 28 to accept the allotted. The second list's fee payment deadline is August 30, and the mi-entry process will be available from 5 p.m. on August 31 to 4:59 p.m. on September 1. Candidates have till September 7 to accept the third allocation list after it is released on September 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The classes for the Delhi University Post Graduate courses will commence on Friday, September 1.

Candidates can check the detailed admission schedule here.